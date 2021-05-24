Advertisement

McCowan, Breland help Fever beat Mystics for 1st win

Indiana Fever
Indiana Fever(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Teaira McCowan scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jessica Breland added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and the Indiana Fever pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Washington Mystics 89-77.

Breland was 8-of-12 shooting and McCowan made 7 of 13 from the field for Indiana, which shot 51.6% overall and made 7 of 15 from behind the arc.

Tina Charles hit a 3-pointer to give Washington a 45-44 lead early in the third quarter but the Fever scored seven consecutive points, and 25 of the next 32, to take the lead for good.

Charles led Washington with 31 points.

Elena Delle Donne (back) did not play for the Mystics.

