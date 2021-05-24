Advertisement

Man arrested after resisting law enforcement in Warsaw

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is in custody after resisting law enforcement.

Police were called just after 1:10 Monday morning to the 700 block of East Center Street for a possible domestic disturbance based on screaming in the area.

They were eventually led to the 600 block of East Market Street.

That’s where they found 47-year-old Aurelio Tamez, who shielded himself into a back room and wouldn’t respond to officers.

Officers later learned Tamez had an active felony warrant and an active protection order against him from the owner of the home, who was not present at the time.

That’s when they breached the home and took him into custody.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Police investigate report of shots fired at University Park Mall
A man says he was abducted and forced to give cash to alleged crooks.
Police investigating reported abduction, armed robbery
Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller passes away after battle with COVID-19
Michigan loosens COVID-19 workplace mask, distancing rules
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Paul Modlin has been teaching at Mishawaka High School for 31 years, and he has had the...
Mishawaka High School teacher retires after 31 years, teaching with family
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Changes coming this week
In the year 2000, Dave Miller began serving as the mayor of Elkhart, while also serving a...
Remembering former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast