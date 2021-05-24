Man arrested after resisting law enforcement in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is in custody after resisting law enforcement.

Police were called just after 1:10 Monday morning to the 700 block of East Center Street for a possible domestic disturbance based on screaming in the area.

They were eventually led to the 600 block of East Market Street.

That’s where they found 47-year-old Aurelio Tamez, who shielded himself into a back room and wouldn’t respond to officers.

Officers later learned Tamez had an active felony warrant and an active protection order against him from the owner of the home, who was not present at the time.

That’s when they breached the home and took him into custody.

