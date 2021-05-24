Indiana State Police to investigate death at Marshall County Jail

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have been asked to investigate the death of a 31-year-old inmate at the Marshall County Jail.

Tiffany Helbling, of Plymouth, was found unresponsive in her cell Sunday morning. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

From Indiana State Police Bremen District on Monday morning:

Marshall County- The Indiana State Police has been requested to investigate the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail. The Indiana State Police were contacted Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, after jail staff found the inmate unresponsive in a cell at the jail.

The inmate, Tiffany Helbling, 31 Plymouth, IN, was found unresponsive in the jail cell at approximately 9:00 a.m. Jail staff immediately began life-saving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived. Helbling was transported to The Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, IN, where she was pronounced deceased. Helbling was in the cell alone.

An autopsy, to include toxicology, will be performed on Helbling today.

