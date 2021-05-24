Ghostlight Theatre reopens with COVID-inspired production

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) -The GhostLight Theatre in Benton Harbor will be back open next month after last year’s performance season was canceled due to COVID.

The theatre’s new outdoor stage was built to better accommodate guests and follow COVID guidelines. The first play performed on the new stage will be Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl.

GhostLight said this production was specifically chosen because it’s a great story about humanity, but also because it can be performed with all COVID precautions in place.

The performers have been rehearsing for nearly a month and are eager to take the stage after more than a year off. “The idea of theatre, that has been gone for so many months now, coming back to life really feels like something remarkable,” Small Mouth Sounds director Les Rorick said. “It feels like it’s a phoenix that died and is having a rebirth.”

Small Mouth Sounds will run from June 3rd to the 13th. The GhostLight Theatre will also feature three more productions throughout the summer. To see their full schedule, visit ghostlightbh.com

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.