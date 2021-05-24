Advertisement

Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association board approved some minor changes in the popular park, located near Atlanta, but did not address any possible changes to the carving or streets named after Confederate generals as some had hoped.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Harris)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders has voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan.

The proposals approved Monday were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy and shore up its finances.

The board did not address the carving, which shows Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson mounted on horseback.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Police investigate report of shots fired at University Park Mall
A man says he was abducted and forced to give cash to alleged crooks.
Police investigating reported abduction, armed robbery
Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller passes away after battle with COVID-19
Michigan loosens COVID-19 workplace mask, distancing rules
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

The 71-year-old victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he’s terrified after he was...
Elderly man bitten, dragged by car in attempted robbery
After an unsuccessful robbery attempt, the female suspect allegedly bit the victim then dragged...
Man, 71, loses seven teeth in attack following attempted robbery
In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order on Russia probe memo
Paul Modlin has been teaching at Mishawaka High School for 31 years, and he has had the...
Mishawaka High School teacher retires after 31 years, teaching with family
Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16,...
Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences