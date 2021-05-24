Four hurt after weekend fire in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people are hurt, including a firefighter, after a house fire in Elkhart.

It happened in the 1800 block of Oakland Avenue just after 6:15 Sunday morning.

One person was trapped on the second story and a child and another adult were trapped on the first floor.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue the victim on the roof while they rescued the other two inside the home.

During this time, a “mayday” was called for a missing or down firefighter.

Thankfully, that firefighter was found.

All four were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say smoke detectors were present in the home, but not active at time of fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.