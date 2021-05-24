Advertisement

Four hurt after weekend fire in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people are hurt, including a firefighter, after a house fire in Elkhart.

It happened in the 1800 block of Oakland Avenue just after 6:15 Sunday morning.

One person was trapped on the second story and a child and another adult were trapped on the first floor.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue the victim on the roof while they rescued the other two inside the home.

During this time, a “mayday” was called for a missing or down firefighter.

Thankfully, that firefighter was found.

All four were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say smoke detectors were present in the home, but not active at time of fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Police investigate report of shots fired at University Park Mall
A man says he was abducted and forced to give cash to alleged crooks.
Police investigating reported abduction, armed robbery
Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller passes away after battle with COVID-19
Michigan loosens COVID-19 workplace mask, distancing rules
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Paul Modlin has been teaching at Mishawaka High School for 31 years, and he has had the...
Mishawaka High School teacher retires after 31 years, teaching with family
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Changes coming this week
Man arrested after resisting law enforcement in Warsaw
Man arrested after resisting law enforcement in Warsaw
In the year 2000, Dave Miller began serving as the mayor of Elkhart, while also serving a...
Remembering former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast