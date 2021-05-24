Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller passes away after battle with COVID-19

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller passed away today, May 23rd, after a battle with COVID-19 at the Elkhart General Hospital, the Mayor’s office announced today.

Miller was Mayor from 2000 through 2007.

Current Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson shared his condolences today, releasing this statement:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Elkhart’s former mayor Dave Miller. I had been following his progress and remained hopeful for his recovery. Personally, my wife, Regina and I are praying for and with the entire Miller family. On behalf of the City of Elkhart, I express my condolences to his wife, Connie, and the entire family. We are so grateful for Dave and his years of dedicated service to this city and the entire Elkhart community.” – Mayor Rod Roberson

Miller ran for mayor again in 2019.

