First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid Start to the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun to begin the week. Remaining hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower later in the day, otherwise we remain dry. High of 86.

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures dropping into the middle 60s. Warm and muggy overnight, a slight chance of a showers. Low of 65.

TUESDAY: More sunshine during the morning with a few more clouds during the afternoon. There is the chance for scattered showers or a rumble of thunder to develop in the late afternoon and last into the evening. High of 87.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the morning. Clouds begin to clear later in the day with highs reaching the low 80s. High of 81.

LONG RANGE: Thursday looks dry with highs dropping into the 70s behind Wednesday’s system. Friday there is a better chance of rain with another system that moves through. Scattered showers will be possible. Then heading into next weekend, it does look to dry up as sunshine will dominate.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, May 23rd, 2021

Sunday’s High: 81

Sunday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: Trace

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.