Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid Start to the Week

After a very warm and humid weekend, the pattern continues. This week the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms litter the forecast. Find out when you may need to keep and eye to the sky this week on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun to begin the week. Remaining hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower later in the day, otherwise we remain dry. High of 86.

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures dropping into the middle 60s. Warm and muggy overnight, a slight chance of a showers. Low of 65.

TUESDAY: More sunshine during the morning with a few more clouds during the afternoon. There is the chance for scattered showers or a rumble of thunder to develop in the late afternoon and last into the evening. High of 87.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the morning. Clouds begin to clear later in the day with highs reaching the low 80s. High of 81.

LONG RANGE: Thursday looks dry with highs dropping into the 70s behind Wednesday’s system. Friday there is a better chance of rain with another system that moves through. Scattered showers will be possible. Then heading into next weekend, it does look to dry up as sunshine will dominate.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, May 23rd, 2021

Sunday’s High: 81

Sunday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: Trace

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation in South Bend
Man in custody after SWAT situation in South Bend
One person shot at University Park Mall
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting outside University Park Mall
Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller passes away after battle with COVID-19
One person is dead after a house fire in Sawyer, Michigan.
One person dead in Sawyer house fire
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid Start to the Week
First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid Start to the Week
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
Toasty Monday with a few morning showers
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: A Hot and Humid Commencement Weekend
First Alert Weather Day: A Hot and Humid Commencement Weekend