Dixon slams brakes on youth movement with Indy 500 pole
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar’s current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds in qualifying.
He beat Colton Herta by approximately six feet for the top starting spot in next week’s race.
The front row will be Dixon, 21-year-old Herta and 20-year-old Rinus VeeKay.
Dixon is the six-time IndyCar champion and won the Indy 500 in 2008.
