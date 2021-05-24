Dixon slams brakes on youth movement with Indy 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar’s current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds in qualifying.

He beat Colton Herta by approximately six feet for the top starting spot in next week’s race.

The front row will be Dixon, 21-year-old Herta and 20-year-old Rinus VeeKay.

Dixon is the six-time IndyCar champion and won the Indy 500 in 2008.

5/23/2021 6:50:25 PM (GMT -4:00).