Dixon slams brakes on youth movement with Indy 500 pole

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, celebrates with is wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, after winning the pole...
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, celebrates with is wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, after winning the pole for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar’s current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds in qualifying.

He beat Colton Herta by approximately six feet for the top starting spot in next week’s race.

The front row will be Dixon, 21-year-old Herta and 20-year-old Rinus VeeKay.

Dixon is the six-time IndyCar champion and won the Indy 500 in 2008.

