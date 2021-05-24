Davis delivers as South Bend takes the series

SOUTH BEND, Ind-- .For the second time this series, a South Bend Cub went yard in the third inning.

South Bend was down 2-0, after Juan Martinez took an 0-1 Chris Kachmar fastball over the left-center field wall. South Bend started the inning with the top of their order, following a Delvin Zinn single and a fielder’s choice by Cole Roederer. An error on the catch by Miguel Hernandez kept Zinn on base, and it brought up the Cubs number two prospect with two runners on and no one out.

Brennen Davis came up to the plate, after going 0-3 in his season debut last night and he had already walked in the first inning. One swing changed all of that.

On a 2-2 pitch from Noah Davis, Brennen Davis crushed a long fly ball that went over the fence in left-center field, bounced off the seats and rolled into the Miller Lite Tiki Hut. That made the score 3-2 South Bend.

The score remained the same until the eighth inning, when Quincy McAfee led off with a walk and four of the first five Dragon hitters would reach base. Alex McGarry drove in McAfee to tie the game up at three with an RBI single.

In the words of Yogi Berra, it was déjà vu all over again. This time on five pitches, the Dragon reliever walked Jake Washer with the bases loaded to give South Bend the go-ahead run and make it 4-3. The next batter, Delvin Zinn, grounded to short and beat out the potential double play ball. DJ Artis would score on the play and make it 5-3 South Bend.

Eury Ramos came in for the ninth to close it out, and allowed the first two runners to reach base. Francisco Urbaez led off with a double, and he was promptly driven in by Jacob Hurtubise to cut South Bend’s lead to 5-4. Hurtubise was thrown out trying to steal second, Quincy McAfee walked, and Ramos said “enough is enough.” Aided by a great grab at second from Chase Strumpf, Ramos retired the next two batters as South Bend earned their third straight victory. This marks the first time since the opening two games of the season that South Bend won in consecutive games.

Samuel Reyes earned his first win as a member of the Chicago Cubs organization, and Brennen Davis led the way on offense with three walks and a three-run home run. Nelson Velazquez left the game in the third inning with an undisclosed injury. DJ Artis pinch hit in his stead, going 0-2 with a walk and a run.

Next up: South Bend looks to build on this momentum when the Fort Wayne Tin Caps come to town on Tuesday. The Tin Caps are currently 7-10 coming off of an 8-3 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts. Bring your furry friends to the ballpark for Tail Wagging Tuesday, or preorder a Triple Day Tuesday ticket package, which includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda for just $12!

Probable Starters: Max Bain (1-1, 3.55 ERA) vs TBA.