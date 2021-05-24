Changes coming this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - AN END TO THE HEAT... We have some big changes coming as we head through the week and into the Memorial Day weekend. First of all we have a couple of good chances for some rain, and we definitely could use a soaker. Not sure we’ll get a soaker, but hopefully at least a decent amount. First will come a band of showers and storms Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Then we have a system with rain showers Thursday night into Friday. Otherwise, it will turn chillier for a couple of days, especially Friday and Saturday, before warming back up a bit...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and still mild. Low: 67, Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm...an afternoon shower or t’storm in some areas. High: 87, Wind: SW 12-22

Tuesday night: Cloudy and mild...good chance of showers and storms toward morning. Low: 65

Wednesday: Good chance of showers and storms early, then turning less humid and partly sunny. High: 81

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.