CDC investigates rare heart issue among vaccinated teens

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The condition is called myocarditis.

It is a rare disorder that has been reported among some young people after they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

So far, advisers to the CDC say they have not seen more cases of the issue in vaccinated young people than those who have not received the vaccine.

Still, the independent advisory committee is continuing to monitor data weekly.

The cases that have occurred were predominantly in adolescents and young adults and more often in males than females, said the advisory committee in a report on the CDC site. They appeared to happen more often following dose 2 and typically within four days after vaccination.

Most cases appear to be mild, they said.

