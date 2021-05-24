Advertisement

Baez’s HR in 10th leads Cubs to 2-1 win over Cardinals

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game...
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jávier Báez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Baez hit the second pitch he saw from Alex Reyes 417 feet onto the center field batter’s eye for his 11th home run of the season.

It was just the second earned run allowed by Reyes in 25 innings this season.

Craig Kimbrel recorded four outs to improve Chicago’s record to 4-4 in extra inning contests.

Adam Wainwright did not earn a decision despite allowing just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts in eight innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/23/2021 11:07:07 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

SWAT situation in South Bend
Man in custody after SWAT situation in South Bend
One person shot at University Park Mall
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting outside University Park Mall
Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller passes away after battle with COVID-19
One person is dead after a house fire in Sawyer, Michigan.
One person dead in Sawyer house fire
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Samuel Reyes earned his first win as a member of the Chicago Cubs organization, and Brennen...
Davis delivers as South Bend takes the series
Jack Brannigan, Zack Prajzner and Spencer Myers all hit solo homers on the afternoon and Carter...
ACC Championship pool schedule announced
Indiana Fever
McCowan, Breland help Fever beat Mystics for 1st win
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, celebrates with is wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, after winning the pole...
Dixon slams brakes on youth movement with Indy 500 pole