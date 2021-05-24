ACC Championship pool schedule announced

CHARLOTTE — The top-seeded Notre Dame baseball team will begin its journey to an ACC Championship Wednesday afternoon for their first matchup of pool play.

The conference announced the full schedule Sunday morning and the Irish (29-10, 25-10 ACC) will start the tournament against 12-seed Virginia Tech (27-23, 16-20 ACC) Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Charlotte. The second pool game will be on Friday at 11 a.m. ET against the eight-seed Virginia Cavaliers (27-22, 18-18 ACC).

In the pool rounds, the team with the best record will advance to the semifinals set for Saturday afternoon. If all three teams finish with a 1-1 record, the higher seeded team in the pool will move on to the semifinals.

Both pool games will be aired on RSN, check your local listings for the RSN channel in your area.