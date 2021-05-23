Man in custody after SWAT situation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday night, there was a SWAT situation in the 700 block of Johnson Street in South Bend.

South Bend Police said they initially responded to the 700 block of Johnson Street for a domestic incident.

A person, who was able to get out of the house, told police the man was still inside.

When police approached the house, the man was armed and barricaded inside.

The SWAT team used chemical irritants and distraction devices and eventually got him out.

