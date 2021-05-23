South Bend’s pitching shines in walkoff victory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The word of the day in South Bend is “walk.” A bases-loaded walk of Yonathan Perlaza sealed the deal for South Bend, and the Cubs earned their first walkoff of the year with a 3-2 win over Dayton.

On a night that was expected to be the welcome back party for Cubs number two prospect Brennen Davis, South Bend starter Peyton Remy stole the show, going six innings with eight strikeouts. A fifth-inning solo home run to Francisco Urbaez (1), however, ensured that he would finish with a no decision.

Remy had four strikeouts in the first two innings of the game, in which he left the Dragons scoreless, but Dayton would strike first in the third. Mariel Bautista and Jacob Hurtubise led off the inning with back-to-back singles before a fielder’s choice by Quincy McAfee scored the first run. McAfee grounded the ball right to Delvin Zinn at short, and the speedy Hurtubise thought it was deep enough that he could sneak by the Cubs shortstop and get into scoring position.

Hurtubise was wrong.

While he was tagged out trying to advance, Hurtubise’s baserunning allowed Mariel Bautista to come home and give the Dragons a one-run lead. The lead wouldn’t last very long.

Josue Huma led off the third with a triple, his first hit of the season and the first three-bagger for South Bend in 2021. Two batters later, Cole Roederer lifted a double into right-centerfield, scoring Huma with ease and knotting the game up at one.

South Bend would take their first lead of the game the following inning, after Tyler Durna led off the frame with a double driven deep into center. Yonathan Perlaza continued his hitting streak with an RBI single to make it 2-1 South Bend.

It would be another short-lived lead, as Francisco Urbaez took Remy deep, crushing a 1-0 fastball into left. The ball bounced into the Miller Lite Tiki Hut, and the score was tied 2-2.

After a scoreless inning from Burl Carraway, Brandon Hughes was dominant in relief to keep the game tied. He struck out four of the seven batters he faced in two innings, allowing just one base hit without a walk. For the third time this season, South Bend tied a season high with fourteen strikeouts as a pitching staff

It came down to the ninth inning, South Bend jumped out to a scorching hot start in the bottom of the ninth. Chase Strumpf eeked out a slow-rolling single to lead off the ninth, and then Tyler Durna ripped an 0-2 pitch into right field for a double. Strumpf was held up at third, and Karsen Lindell intentionally walked Nelson Velazquez to set up Yonathan Perlaza with the bases loaded. Four pitches later, Perlaza drew a walkoff walk, slammed the bat to the ground in excitement, and a celebration on the basepaths ensued, as the South Bend Cubs reveled in their first walkoff victory of the season

Brennen Davis was 0-3 in his first game of the 2021 season, giving way to D.J. Wilson in the eighth inning. Wilson entered into his first game for South Bend since going 3-5 on Opening Night. He grounded out to first in his only at-bat.

Tyler Durna turned in his second three-hit game of the year, going 3-4 with three doubles and a run scored. Yonathan Perlaza went 1-2, driving in two runs, including the walkoff, for the second straight game.

Next Up: It’s Sundae Funday at Four Winds Field, as South Bend will face Dayton in a matinee series finale. First pitch is at 2:05.

Probable Starters: Chris Kachmar (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Noah Davis (0-2, 5.02 ERA).