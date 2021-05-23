Restaurants, Riley High School and Hope for the Hungry team up, host food drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, people are coming together at Riley High School for a food drive with nutrition in mind.

Hope for the Hungry is teaming up with Chick-fil-a, Free Your Wings, and Riley High School to try and tackle food insecurity right here in Michiana.

Several Riley students played roles in organizing the food drive as part of their coursework as members of the Chick-fil-a Leader Academy.

The goal is to collect fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables as opposed to regular non-perishables, to not only address food insecurity, but also to give those facing it healthier options.

“I’m a strong believer and firm believer in eating in moderation, but we want to make sure people are getting a balanced diet,” Hope for the Hungry Founder, Laquisha Jackson, says. “We want to make sure people are getting healthy foods. People can donate cash as well if they like.”

