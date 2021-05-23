One person dead in Sawyer house fire

SAWYER, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Berrien County.

Fire crews responded to the 12000 block of Linden Avenue in Sawyer, Michigan after 3 a.m. where they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

One victim was found inside the home, but that person’s name is being withheld until a positive identification can be made.

Neighbors who knew the victim say they are devastated to learn of what happened.

“He was such a nice guy. We just saw him yesterday. Every day we see him, and we’re sure going to miss him. He was a sweet man,” neighbor Gina Bernacchi said.

“We took him to the store when he needed to go, and it’s just really, really sad and unfortunate that this happened,” neighbor Thomas Miller said.

Several fire departments were involved in tackling this fire.

