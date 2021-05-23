Notre Dame Men’s Lacrosse ready for battle with Maryland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Lacrosse is preparing for their quarterfinal matchup with Maryland.

The Terps are undefeated this year and come in to Arlotta as the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

“They play with discipline but also with a kind of a looseness and a comfortability that you usually tend to get one or the other and they’ve got a nice mix of the two,” head coach Kevin Corrigan said. “So it’s going to be a challenging game. "

Head Coach Kevin Corrigan says the Irish have advantage not just playing on their home field but not having to go through the stress of travel.

Sunday’s game will feature two of the best teams in the country that some say could’ve been a Final Four or Championship matchup.

“I love our team,” Corrigan said. “I love the fact that we can do a lot of different things well. I think our guys now with the ability to be finished with academics and everything else are really going to be able to focus and it’s really just up to us to get them to Sunday happy and healthy and ready to play.”

Maryland holds the slight 7-6 edge over the Irish in their all-time meetings.

However, Notre Dame has come away victorious the last two times these two met in the postseason.

Notre Dame looks to make it to the Final Four for the first time since 2015 Sunday afternoon at 2:30 on ESPNU.

