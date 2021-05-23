No. 6 Irish fall in OT in NCAA Quarterfinals

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Wheaton Jackoboice scored four goals and Liam Entenmann made 14 saves, but No. 6 seed Notre Dame lost an overtime heartbreaker, 14-13, to No. 3 Maryland in the NCAA quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at Arlotta Stadium.

The Irish, which earned their 15th straight appearance in the NCAA Championship and 10th quarterfinals appearance in the last 11 seasons, close the 2021 season with an 8-4 mark.

Eric Dobson, Will Yorke and Sean Leahey each scored twice for Notre Dame while Griffin Westlin, Pat Kavanagh and David Lipka rounded out the scoring for the Irish. Westlin also added three assists to match Jackoboice with a team-high four points.

Kyle Gallagher collected a game-high six ground balls while Kavanagh and Arden Cohen each notched five.

Gallagher and Charles Leonard each won 10 face-offs for Notre Dame and helped propel the Irish to a 20-10 advantage in the category.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Wheaton Jackoboice opened the scoring 1:17 into play, but the Terrapins scored five unanswered goals in the first quarter to earn a 5-1 advantage after 15 minutes.

Notre Dame responded with the first five goals of the second frame, including a pair from Leahey and one each from Yorke, Jackoboice and Westlin, to earn a 6-5 lead. After Maryland earned a 7-6 advantage, Jackoboice netted his third of the day with 1:39 left to make it 7-7 at the break.

The Irish outscored Maryland 4-2 in the third stanza with Entenmann anchoring Notre Dame with six saves on eight shots on goal in the quarter. Dobson netted back-to-back goals before Lipka put the Irish up 10-8 at the 5:39 mark. After Maryland got back within one, Kavanagh scored with 1:41 remaining in the quarter to put the Irish up 11-9 heading into the final 15 minutes.

Yorke’s second of the day made it 12-9 with 12:01 to go, but Maryland scored the next four goals to take a 13-12 lead. Jackoboice’s fourth evened the score again at the 4:24 mark and neither side could convert the go-ahead goal down the stretch as the game headed to overtime.

Maryland scored :39 into the extra frame to clinch the 14-13 victory.