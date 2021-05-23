No. 5 Irish bounced in Elite Eight

NEWTON, Mass. — Kasey Choma netted a hat trick and Bridget Deehan made 10 saves, but #5 Notre Dame fell to #4 Boston College, 21-10, in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at the Newton Lacrosse and Soccer Complex.

The Irish close their season after earning their fifth NCAA Quarterfinals berth. Notre Dame also won two straight NCAA Tournament contests for the second time in program history in 2021.

Kasey Choma netted a hat trick for the Irish while Jackie Wolak, Madison Ahern and Katie Enrietto each scored twice. Wolak also collected an assist to match Choma with a team-high three points. Andie Aldave rounded out the scoring for Notre Dame.

Bridget Deehan finished with 10 saves in goal for the Irish while Kathleen Roe led Notre Dame with three caused turnovers.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After Aldave opened the scoring, the Eagles rattled off five straight goals to go up 5-1. Choma made it a 5-2 contest before Boston College netted back-to-back markers to earn a 7-2 advantage.

Notre Dame answered with three straight goals, including two by Ahern and another from Choma, and kept the Eagles off the board for 17:43 of play until the hosts beat the buzzer to lead 8-5 at the break. Deehan made seven saves in the opening 30 minutes to anchor the Irish defensively.

Wolak and Enrietto each scored twice in the second half for Notre Dame, but the Irish were unable to get closer than four in the final 30 minutes. Choma’s third came in the final minute to account for the 21-10 final.