Mikolas hurt in return, Molina homers, Cards top Cubs 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four pitchers combined for five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief after Miles Mikolas appeared to get injured in his delayed season debut, and Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking home run that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Chicago Cubs 2-1.

Molina broke a 1-1 tie when led off the seventh inning with his seventh home run this season, connecting on a slider with an 0-2 count from Adbert Alzolay.

Mikolas was activated Saturday.

He missed last season after flexor tendon surgery, then hurt his pitching shoulder in his first bullpen session of 2021.

