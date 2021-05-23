Advertisement

Mikolas hurt in return, Molina homers, Cards top Cubs 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, is congratulated by teammate Harrison Bader (48)...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, is congratulated by teammate Harrison Bader (48) after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four pitchers combined for five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief after Miles Mikolas appeared to get injured in his delayed season debut, and Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking home run that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Chicago Cubs 2-1.

Molina broke a 1-1 tie when led off the seventh inning with his seventh home run this season, connecting on a slider with an 0-2 count from Adbert Alzolay.

Mikolas was activated Saturday.

He missed last season after flexor tendon surgery, then hurt his pitching shoulder in his first bullpen session of 2021.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/22/2021 10:37:09 PM (GMT -4:00)

