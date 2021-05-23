Advertisement

Benintendi 3 RBIs, KC holds on, ends Tigers’ win streak at 4

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, Josh Staumount escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 7-5, stopping the Tigers’ four-game winning streak.

The Tigers trailed 7-3 going into the ninth before Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer.

Detroit then loaded the bases with one out.

Staumont struck out Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro to end it, finishing with a 100 mph fastball.

The Tigers went 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

Miguel Cabrera struck out with the bases loaded to end the seventh with Detroit down 6-3.

5/22/2021 10:05:25 PM (GMT -4:00)

