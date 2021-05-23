Annual Fat & Skinny Tire Fest in Winona Lake is underway

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, the 16th-and-a-half Annual Fat and Skinny Tire Fest in Winona Lake is underway.

Organizers consider this year only a half because they were not able to have all the activities that they normally would due to COVID.

The event features live music, food vendors and a number of different bike races for all ages and skill levels.

Part of the mission of the event is for participants to share in the physical, social and economic benefits of bicycling.

“It’s a good place to clear your head if you’re stressed out at work,” Nick Hauck, Co-Director of Fat and Skinny Tire Fest, says. “It’s always nice, you can jump on a mountain bike or road bike and go clear your head. It’s a great way to do it. It’s awesome exercise. You can burn a lot of calories really quick, and it’s an all aerobic workout.”

The last full Fat and Skinny Tire Fest in 2019 had nearly 2,600 participants.

Organizers are hoping to increase that number when they transition back to the full event next year.

