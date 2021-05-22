Yanks turn triple play, edge White Sox 2-1 behind Torres

NEW YORK (AP) - Gleyber Torres homered late and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees - moments after a turning a clutch triple play - beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 following one of the most overpowering displays of starting pitching in major league history.

White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and counterpart Jordan Montgomery combined for 24 strikeouts during the first game since 1900 in which both starters had at least 10 punchouts while permitting no walks or runs, according to Stats.

5/21/2021 10:29:21 PM (GMT -4:00)