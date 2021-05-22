South Bend pitching dominates in shutout win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in this series, South Bend didn’t score in the first inning. The Cubs still put together a dominant outing, starting at the top with their starter and Cubs number eight prospect Ryan Jensen. Jensen struck out four while allowing just one hit in five innings for the longest outing of his professional career.

The Cubs lineup was no slouch either.

South Bend opened up the scoring in the fourth inning with an RBI from Tyler Durna, who drove in his sixth run of the season. It could have been more if not for a diving stop by Juan Martinez at first. Delvin Scored from third to make it 1-0 South Bend. Nelson Velazquez continued his scorching start with an RBI base hit, increasing his RBI streak to five games. The next hitter was Yonathan Perlaza, who came close to an RBI double, fouling a pitch off down the right-field line on a 1-1 count.

The next pitch was hit a lot farther.

Perlaza took a 1-2 pitch into right-center field, and it kept on carrying until it left the ballpark, hitting the top of the wall for the first South Bend Cubs home run at Four Winds Field since the 2019 postseason. South Bend would add one more run, as Cole Roederer ripped a liner to left field, easily scoring DJ Artis from second base.

Brad Deppermann also made his South Bend Cubs debut out of the bullpen tonight, throwing two scoreless frames with two strikeouts. Garrett Kelly added two punchouts in one scoreless inning, and Graham Lawson finished it off with a scoreless ninth, inducing a 6-4-3 double play to finish off South Bend’s second shutout victory in three days.

Next up: South Bend returns to Four Winds Field tomorrow for Flat Screen Saturday, where nine lucky fans will go home with a 50-inch TV. First pitch is at 7:05.

Probable Starters: Peyton Remy (1-1, 3.68 ERA) vs Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00 ERA)