River Ramble Nature Playscape opens in St. Patrick’s County Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -St. Joseph County Parks added a new feature that will help kids learn by interacting with nature.

The River Ramble Nature Playscape lets kids play with several different natural features, learning about how the river shapes the environment around them.

They hosted their grand opening earlier today, followed by some crafts, a scavenger hunt, a ‘fish ladder’, and other activities that used the playscape.

While the design could have gone in several directions, they settled on the nature and river theme after hearing from community members.

“We did some research and came up with our own activity pods. We had the community come out and let us know what they wanted to see here as far as features were concerned and this is what we have,” said St. Joseph County Parks deputy director Leslie Witkowski.

The River Ramble is located at the St. Patrick’s County Park and is now officially open for families to enjoy.

