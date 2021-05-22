UPDATE: Man injured in shooting outside University Park Mall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: Police say one man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of University Park Mall near the Food Court entrance.

The suspect fled the scene in a white SUV.

Police are asking people to avoid the Food Court Entrance and parking lot near Sears so officers can process the crime scene. The mall is still open for business.

The Mishawaka Police Department is urging anyone that may have witnessed this shooting contact the Mishawaka Police Department Detective Bureau 574-258-1684.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Dispatchers say one person has been shot outside of University Park Mall early Saturday afternoon.

The call came in at 12:17 PM. Right now, there’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries or if the mall is currently shut down.

