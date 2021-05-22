Advertisement

Pederson, Happ, lead Hendricks, Cubs over Cardinals 12-3

Members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate a 12-3 victory as St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa,...
Members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate a 12-3 victory as St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa, bottom, walks off the field following a baseball game Friday, May 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Joc Pederson homered on the first pitch of the game, Ian Happ got two hits during an eight-run burst in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-3.

Kyle Hendricks pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Cubs won in the first of 19 games between the NL Central rivals this season.

A crowd of 24,282, the largest this year at Busch Stadium, saw the division-leading Cardinals end their five-game home winning streak.

Nico Hoerner had two hits and scored three times for Chicago. Pederson, who hit his 22nd career leadoff homer, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each drove in two runs.

