None injured in Berrien County barn fire

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A barn catches on fire in Weesaw Township Friday evening near Cleveland and Warren Woods Road.

Fire crews say the owner was reportedly burning brush on the south side of the barn, but the wind changed and went to the north, catching the barn on fire.

It took them about three to four hours to put the fire out.

There were also several vehicles parked around the barn that went up in flames.

Authorities say everybody is safe.

“So that’s the best part, everyone is safe. We had two firefighters who were overheated. They were taken to our rehab area and as of now they are good to go, to firefighter again,” says Ted Nitz, fire chief of Weesaw Township.

Multiple fire departments were on scene to assist.

