Elkhart resident awarded grant, leads community cleanup

By Carly Miller
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One Elkhart resident looking to make a difference in his community led a cleanup effort Saturday.

Mark Datema with the Greenleaf Boulevard Neighborhood Association received a Vibrant Communities Grant to fund the cleanup and set out Saturday throughout his neighborhood and along Beardsley Avenue in Elkhart.

The grant money helped buy the necessary equipment for picking up trash, and those involved say it feels good to be making the city a cleaner place.

“We take our children on walks throughout the neighborhood and notice that there’s a lot of broken glass and trash and debris and stuff like that, so we wanted to change that and make a difference,” Datema said.

“It’s not all about being in the city council chambers and passing resolutions and ordinances. To me, it’s much more important to be actually on the ground seeing the improvement and working getting my hands to help make our community better,” 1st District City Councilman Aaron Mishler said.

Datema says he hopes to have more cleanups like Saturday’s twice a year in the future.

