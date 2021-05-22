Carter scores 23 points, Dream beat Fever for 1st win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added 16 and Atlanta beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 for the Dream’s first victory of the season.

Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Indiana, without a timeout, turned it over near midcourt as time expired.

Tiffany Hayes had 14 points for Atlanta.

Williams made four of the Dream’s 11 3-pointers.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points for Indiana.

Jessica Breland had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

5/21/2021 9:31:33 PM (GMT -4:00)