Advertisement

Carter scores 23 points, Dream beat Fever for 1st win

Indiana Fever
Indiana Fever(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added 16 and Atlanta beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 for the Dream’s first victory of the season.

Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Indiana, without a timeout, turned it over near midcourt as time expired.

Tiffany Hayes had 14 points for Atlanta.

Williams made four of the Dream’s 11 3-pointers.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points for Indiana.

Jessica Breland had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/21/2021 9:31:33 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Brad Bauters and James Hart
Sheriff wants officers fired in connection with drunk driving crash that killed driver, injured 6 others
Emergency crews in Mishawaka are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a train.
Man in hospital after train crash
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
Two people are in the hospital after a three-car crash in Mishawaka.
2 in hospital after 3-car crash in Mishawaka

Latest News

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres (25) celebrates with Rougned Odor, left, and Aaron Judge,...
Yanks turn triple play, edge White Sox 2-1 behind Torres
Jack Brannigan, Zack Prajzner and Spencer Myers all hit solo homers on the afternoon and Carter...
No. 3 Notre Dame shuts out Virginia Tech 4-0 to clinch series
It’s just Notre Dame’s fifth appearance in the quarterfinals and they’re fighting for their...
Shipping up to Boston: Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse hopes to make it to Final Four
Notre Dame (32-13) opened the NCAA Regional weekend with a 3-2 win over Miami – OH Friday, as...
Irish top Miami (OH) in regional opener off Hanks home