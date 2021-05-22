Advertisement

Cabrara’s slam, solo homer lead Tigers over Royals 7-5

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) celebrates with Jonathan Schoop (7) after hitting a grand...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) celebrates with Jonathan Schoop (7) after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) - Miguel Cabrera hit a solo homer and a grand slam, doubling his season total to four home runs and leading Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 7-5 for the Tigers’ eighth win in 11 games.

Cabrera homered in the second off Mike Minor, then overcame a 5-3 deficit in the seventh against Greg Holland with his sixth slam, the 491th home run of his big league career.

Cabrera, hampered by a left biceps earlier this season, raised his average from .198 to .204 with his 42nd multimhomer game.

With 2,887 hits, he moved into 41st place.

