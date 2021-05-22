Cabrara’s slam, solo homer lead Tigers over Royals 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) - Miguel Cabrera hit a solo homer and a grand slam, doubling his season total to four home runs and leading Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 7-5 for the Tigers’ eighth win in 11 games.

Cabrera homered in the second off Mike Minor, then overcame a 5-3 deficit in the seventh against Greg Holland with his sixth slam, the 491th home run of his big league career.

Cabrera, hampered by a left biceps earlier this season, raised his average from .198 to .204 with his 42nd multimhomer game.

With 2,887 hits, he moved into 41st place.

5/22/2021 1:04:39 AM (GMT -4:00)