2nd Chance: Moon

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet “Moon”!

Moon is about 8-years-old and has been waiting for her forever home since January of this year.

She is currently in foster care, and her foster has so many wonderful things to say about her.

We’re told that moon gives the best kisses and snuggles, and loves with her entire heart.

She knows when it’s playtime, and she knows when it’s time to relax.

Moon enjoys strolls through the woods and loves spending time outdoors in the sunshine.

Moon’s adoption fee is only $50.

If you want to adopt Moon or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

