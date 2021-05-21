Woman arrested after deadly domestic battery incident

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman has been arrested after a deadly domestic battery incident in Elkhart.

Yesterday, officers responded to the 23000 block of Florence Avenue.

When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Alejandro Vergara unconscious and Blanca Hernandez with cuts.

Vergara died at the scene, while Hernandez was taken to the hospital and later arrested for murder.

Formal charges are expected to be filed next week.

