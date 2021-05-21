Warsaw holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new community plaza

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday, a ribbon-cutting in the city of Warsaw celebrates a new community plaza near Center Lake.

The plaza is now home to the new Castaldi Fountain, an art sculpture titled “Radiance,” and a boardwalk overlooking the lake.

Several community partners helped make this addition to the city possible, and those involved say this new plaza is going to be a great feature for everyone in the community to enjoy.

“This is one of the most beautiful spots in our city, and now having a public plaza with more activities soon to follow, this will be an open, inviting area for folks of all ages to come,” says Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer.

The plaza is located where North Buffalo Street meets Center Lake in Warsaw.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.