Warsaw businesses join ‘sign war’ throughout the city

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A sign war in the city of Warsaw started last week at Boggs Pit Stop.

“I put on the sign ‘Anyone want to have a sign war? It will be a gas!’ So that’s kind of how the whole thing started, " Boggs Pit Stop Business Director Julie Tuinstra said.

And it didn’t take long for other businesses to jump on board.

“Local businesses got involved, and it’s been a gas, no pun intended, ever since,” Rabb Water Systems General Manager Rusty Ritter said.

“Some days I’m changing my sign twice a day, once in the morning and once at night, just to keep up with everyone that’s coming at us,” Facility Manager Quick Clean Laundries Ashley Finney said.

Those involved say it’s been great to see the competition and the community come together for some lighthearted fun.

“I think this just takes a step away from all the political stuff going on, and it just gives something for all of us to come together and laugh about. Just something lighthearted and fun,” Tuinstra said.

“The community has really bought into the fun, and we’ve received reports that people are actually driving around town to look at this signs,” Ritter said.

While no one knows exactly how long it’s going to last, everyone is just enjoying the jokes in the meantime.

“I think we should cut it off at the end of the month and make every May the month of sign wars for our town. I think that would be something fun, because we can’t keep it up forever, but we’re not going to quit first. We’re not throwing in the towel. No pun intended,” Finney said.

