Tourney time: Irish confident heading into regionals

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Softball is in Lexington tonight as they prepare for their 22nd straight appearance in an NCAA Regional.

The Irish start the tournament as the number two seed in their regional and they’ll take on Miami of Ohio Friday afternoon.

It’s double elimination and head coach Deanna Gumpf has led her squad to the regional final ten times during her tenure.

“They’ve come through a very very tough spring,” Gumpf said. “We’re in a a really good place right now. I do think we’re playing really good softball at the right time.

But the Irish haven’t able to knock down the door into Super Regionals.

They believe that this is their year.

“We’re confident in ourselves but we wanna make a super regional and this is our year,” center fielder Abby Sweet said. “We’re in a great regional. I think we have a really good chance of coming out of this, if we play our best softball.”

“So we’re really just focused on the future right now,” right fielder Emma Clark said. “We’re really confident going into this tournament. We’re really happy with our bid and where we’re at. We’re excited to just start playing again.”

The Irish begin their quest to the Women’s College World Series tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 on ESPN 3.

