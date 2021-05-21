Students’ weather balloon experiment gets off to a shaky start

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord East Side and South Side fourth graders came together Friday to launch a weather balloon, but things didn’t go quite as planned.

The balloon got stuck in a tree shortly after it launched. The balloon was caught in the tree’s branches for about 15 minutes before it was able to maneuver itself free.

The schools launch a weather balloon every year to help students learn more about weather, the atmosphere, jet stream and the importance of teamwork. With today’s hiccup, the students were worried that all their preparation wasn’t going to pay off.

“I was disappointed because I didn’t think it would ever come out of the trees,” Concord East Side Elementary School student Carly said. “I thought all the work that we put into it would be going to waste.”

Axel, a fourth grader at Concord South Side Elementary School, also wasn’t certain if the balloon was going to make it out of the tree. “I thought the balloon was going to hit one of those sharp branches and pop,” he said. “But thankfully, it only got to the line.”

Now that the balloon is free, it has the potential to travel up to 120,000 feet in the sky and reach speeds of up to 140 miles per hour. There is a GoPro attached to the balloon, so the students will be able to track its progress.

