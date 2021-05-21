St. Joseph County launching emergency rental assistance program

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County is launching an emergency rental assistance program.

The rental assistance program is available for both tenants and landlords to cover past due rent balances where tenants have fallen behind due to the loss, or reduction, of wages as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program can provide eligible tenants with up to 12 months of rental assistance, retroactively to April of 2020.

Utility assistance may also be provided to qualifying applicants.

This program is designed to decrease evictions, increase housing availability, and prevent homelessness by helping tenants get caught up on past-due rent.

