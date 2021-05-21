Soto hits scoreboard, Scherzer wins again, Nats top Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto homered off Wrigley Field’s right-field scoreboard, helping Max Scherzer win his third straight decision in the Washington Nationals’ 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Soto became the 16th player to hit the scoreboard that was installed in 2012, hitting a 421-foot drive on a 3-2 slider in the fifth from Jake Arrieta (4-4) that gave Washington a 4-1 lead.

Soto also singled twice. Scherzer allowed two runs and five hits in five innings with eight strikeouts and four walks.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has given up just four runs over his last four starts.

