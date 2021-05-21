Skubal snaps losing streak, Tigers beat Mariners 6-2

SEATTLE (AP) - Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high nine in his first win of the season, Harold Castro drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2.

Skubal (1-6) scattered four hits over five innings, helping Detroit earn its first series sweep in Seattle since April 2006.

With the sweep, which included Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter on Tuesday night, Detroit has won four of its last five and eight of 10.

The Mariners had nine hits against Tigers pitchers in the three-game series with 29 strikeouts.

5/20/2021 2:05:37 AM (GMT -4:00)