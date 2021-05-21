Advertisement

Skubal snaps losing streak, Tigers beat Mariners 6-2

Detroit Tigers closing pitcher Gregory Soto (65) greets catcher Eric Haase after the Tigers...
Detroit Tigers closing pitcher Gregory Soto (65) greets catcher Eric Haase after the Tigers defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-2 in a baseball game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high nine in his first win of the season, Harold Castro drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2.

Skubal (1-6) scattered four hits over five innings, helping Detroit earn its first series sweep in Seattle since April 2006.

With the sweep, which included Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter on Tuesday night, Detroit has won four of its last five and eight of 10.

The Mariners had nine hits against Tigers pitchers in the three-game series with 29 strikeouts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/20/2021 2:05:37 AM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Brad Bauters and James Hart
Sheriff wants officers fired in connection with drunk driving crash that killed driver, injured 6 others
Emergency crews in Mishawaka are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a train.
Man in hospital after train crash
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
Two people are in the hospital after a three-car crash in Mishawaka.
2 in hospital after 3-car crash in Mishawaka

Latest News

Indiana Fever
Carter scores 23 points, Dream beat Fever for 1st win
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres (25) celebrates with Rougned Odor, left, and Aaron Judge,...
Yanks turn triple play, edge White Sox 2-1 behind Torres
Jack Brannigan, Zack Prajzner and Spencer Myers all hit solo homers on the afternoon and Carter...
No. 3 Notre Dame shuts out Virginia Tech 4-0 to clinch series
It’s just Notre Dame’s fifth appearance in the quarterfinals and they’re fighting for their...
Shipping up to Boston: Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse hopes to make it to Final Four
Notre Dame (32-13) opened the NCAA Regional weekend with a 3-2 win over Miami – OH Friday, as...
Irish top Miami (OH) in regional opener off Hanks home