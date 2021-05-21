Shipping up to Boston: Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse hopes to make it to Final Four

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse is in Boston this weekend gearing up for their quarterfinals matchup with Boston College set for Saturday.

It’s just Notre Dame’s fifth appearance in the quarterfinals and they’re fighting for their second-ever appearance in the Final Four.

Head Coach Christine Halfpenny says this is goes to show that all of Notre Dame’s hard work is starting to pay off.

“This has always been part of the plan to be a perennial national power in Women’s Lacrosse,” Halfpenny said. “We’ve been growing and building to this point. It’s been one of the goals that everyone has signed up for as part of the program as recruits. Wanting to be here and wanting to put Notre Dame on the map. Getting to the Final Four obviously builds a ton of confidence for the program. It would be awesome. I think it’s an awesome barometer of how far we’ve come and how far we continue to go.”

The Irish lost their first two games against Boston College earlier this season.

Winning a trip to the Final Four would be sweet revenge.

Notre Dame takes on Boston College Saturday afternoon at 3 on ESPN 3.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.