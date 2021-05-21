Potawatomi Zoo now offering Animal Encounters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is offering guests the chance to meet their southern white rhinoceros and their three North American bison during Animal Encounters.

From the Potawatomi Zoo:

South Bend, IN (Friday, May 21, 2021) – Animal Encounters have started at the Potawatomi Zoo this year. There are currently two options, a Bison Encounter and a Rhino Encounter.

“Having the opportunity to get up close and personal with these amazing species gives us a chance to tell more people about their conservation story,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “An encounter like this can create so much empathy, not only for the larger rhino and bison species, but for all plants and animals that are part of their wild habitats. We believe that kind of empathy helps lead to real change for these species.”

The Rhino Encounter offers participants the chance to meet the Zoo’s southern white rhinoceros, Masamba, and talk to a zoo keeper about his species and care at the Zoo. Participants will also have the opportunity to touch Masamba.

Rhino Encounters take place every Saturday and Sunday at 11 am. Tickets for the Rhino Encounter are $50 per person (10% Zoo Member discount) and are limited to visitors ages six and up. Each session has a maximum of six people.

The Bison Encounter offers participants the opportunity to meet the Zoo’s three North American Bison, Geronimo, Bobbie, and Zipper, and talk to their zoo keeper about the largest North American species. Participants will also have the chance to feed the bison.

Bison Encounters take place every Saturday and Sunday at 1 pm. Tickets for the Bison Encounter are $20 per person (10% Zoo Member discount). Each session has a maximum of six people.

All participants in Animal Encounters must have a ticket, wear a mask, and sign a waiver. Children under 14 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult over 18. Most Animal Encounter sessions last about 20 to 30 minutes. The animals participate voluntarily, and the Zoo cannot guarantee any specific experience.

Find more information and purchase tickets on the Zoo’s website: www.potawatomizoo.org/plan-your-trip/animal-encounters

