One dead after LaPorte County shooting
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a shooting in LaPorte County.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Calumet Avenue for reports of shots fired Thursday.
21-year-old Tyrese Morris-Cross and a 23-year-old were taken to the hospital after someone shot at them from an SUV outside a home in the 200 block of North Ridgeland Avenue.
Morris-Cross later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
