One dead after LaPorte County shooting

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a shooting in LaPorte County.

Police were called to the 200 block of North Calumet Avenue for reports of shots fired Thursday.

21-year-old Tyrese Morris-Cross and a 23-year-old were taken to the hospital after someone shot at them from an SUV outside a home in the 200 block of North Ridgeland Avenue.

Morris-Cross later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

