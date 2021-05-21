Advertisement

One dead after LaPorte County shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a shooting in LaPorte County.

Police were called to the 200 block of North Calumet Avenue for reports of shots fired Thursday.

21-year-old Tyrese Morris-Cross and a 23-year-old were taken to the hospital after someone shot at them from an SUV outside a home in the 200 block of North Ridgeland Avenue.

Morris-Cross later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Bauters and James Hart
Sheriff wants officers fired in connection with drunk driving crash that killed driver, injured 6 others
Emergency crews in Mishawaka are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a train.
Man in hospital after train crash
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
Two people are in the hospital after a three-car crash in Mishawaka.
2 in hospital after 3-car crash in Mishawaka

Latest News

One person shot at University Park Mall
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting outside University Park Mall
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Moon
Spring has arrived, and the warmer weather is causing pesky bugs to be on the prowl in search...
Pet Vet: Spring Season and Pets
Fire crews say the owner was reportedly burning brush on the south side of the barn, but the...
None injured in Berrien County barn fire
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?