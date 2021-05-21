Advertisement

New Goshen ‘Youth Advisor’ elected

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Adrian Mora will be the next ‘Youth Advisor’ to the Goshen City Council.

The mayor started the ‘City Council Youth Advisor’ position in the fall of 2016.

It’s a non-voting member of the council and the goal is to gain more input from young people in the community.

Now, the election has been expanded to six different races for youth advisor seats.

“So, coming into my current position as mayor in 2016, I knew I wanted to bring the youth thought process and voice to the table, so I created the Youth Advisor Program,” says Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.

“Over the last six years here, Goshen has continued to expand out youth advisor roles. And so now, in the City of Goshen, there will be six total boards that the youth advisors will be on. Five of those are city boards, and one of those is the school board, which I think will be a great resource for the schools as well.”

The students vote using the same equipment that the Elkhart County elections board uses for county elections.

