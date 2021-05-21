Advertisement

Medical Moment: Covid breathing breakthrough

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The same breathing device used to Save superman is saving Covid-19 patients.

Details in today’s Medical Moment.

Covid-19 has killed more than a half a million Americans.

The largest study of hospitalized patients to date finds that most people did not survive after being placed on a ventilator.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, a device that helped Superman breathe decades ago is working to get Covid patients off these machines and breathing on their own.

The FDA granted the doctor emergency use authorization last year during the height of the pandemic.

It’s also been approved for use in high-risk cardiac surgery patients, spinal cord injury patients, as well as those suffering from ALS.

