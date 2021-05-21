Man in hospital after train crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews in Mishawaka are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a train.

It happened near Smith and Sixth Street.

According to authorities, a male driver most likely disregarded the lowered gates.

He is in the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

