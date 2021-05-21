Advertisement

Irish top Miami (OH) in regional opener off Hanks home

Notre Dame (32-13) opened the NCAA Regional weekend with a 3-2 win over Miami – OH Friday, as...
Notre Dame (32-13) opened the NCAA Regional weekend with a 3-2 win over Miami – OH Friday, as senior Alexis Holloway (14-7) earned the win, and sophomore Leea Hanks hit a three-run homer to put all of Notre Dame’s points on the board.(UK Athletics)
By Notre Dame Athletics
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Kty. — Notre Dame (32-13) opened the NCAA Regional weekend with a 3-2 win over Miami – OH Friday, as senior Alexis Holloway (14-7) earned the win, and sophomore Leea Hanks hit a three-run homer to put all of Notre Dame’s points on the board.

The victory marks Notre Dame’s 37th win in the NCAA Tournament in program history. The Irish will face No. 1 regional seed Kentucky in the opening game on Saturday (Noon ET).

Holloway pitched 3.1 innings, allowing two hits and no runs, striking out two. Junior Payton Tidd started in the circle for the Irish, pitching 3.2 innings and striking out one.

Hanks made the difference for Notre Dame at the plate, delivering her fifth home run of the season in the fourth inning to account for all of Notre Dame’s runs on the day, extending her hit streak to 10 games. Senior Sarah Genz also made her mark at the plate, totaling two hits on the day. Junior Emma Clark also added a hit.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both sides went three up, three down in the first, and each team added a single in the second, but were kept off the board. Another three up, three down outing met each squad in the third.

In the top of the fourth, Miami led off with a single, followed by a walk. A miscommunication in the infield led to three runners on base with no outs. A fielder’s choice ball delivered the first out, but a sac fly scored Miami’s first run. A subsequent single brought in another run, and Holloway entered the circle for Notre Dame in relief of Tidd. A flyout ended the top of the inning with a Miami 2-0 lead.

The Irish responded in the bottom of the fourth, as junior Emma Clark led off with a single, and graduate student Katie Marino walked, pushing Clark to second. After a foulout, both Marino and Clark stole to reach second and third. Hanks stepped up to the plate and sent a long shot for a three-run homer, earning a 3-2 lead for the Irish. Senior Sarah Genz doubled, but Miami took care of the remaining two outs to head to the fifth.

Even with a walk, the Irish kept Miami off the board in the fifth, and in the bottom half, senior Abby Sweet was hit by her 19th pitch of the season, but the Irish were unable to add to the lead. Both teams were kept from scoring in the sixth.

In the seventh, Hanks took care of the first fly ball, and Holloway struck out the second batter. After a single, Marino fielded a ground ball to Genz at first to secure the 3-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Irish will face No. 1 (14 overall) Kentucky on Saturday at Noon ET.

Most Read

Brad Bauters and James Hart
Sheriff wants officers fired in connection with drunk driving crash that killed driver, injured 6 others
Emergency crews in Mishawaka are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a train.
Man in hospital after train crash
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
Two people are in the hospital after a three-car crash in Mishawaka.
2 in hospital after 3-car crash in Mishawaka

Latest News

Jack Brannigan, Zack Prajzner and Spencer Myers all hit solo homers on the afternoon and Carter...
No. 3 Notre Dame shuts out Virginia Tech 4-0 to clinch series
It’s just Notre Dame’s fifth appearance in the quarterfinals and they’re fighting for their...
Shipping up to Boston: Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse hopes to make it to Final Four
Bertrand’s complete game leads No. 3 Irish past Hokies, 8-2
It’s double elimination and head coach Deanna Gumpf has led her squad to the regional final ten...
Tourney time: Irish confident heading into regionals