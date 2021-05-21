Irish top Miami (OH) in regional opener off Hanks home

LEXINGTON, Kty. — Notre Dame (32-13) opened the NCAA Regional weekend with a 3-2 win over Miami – OH Friday, as senior Alexis Holloway (14-7) earned the win, and sophomore Leea Hanks hit a three-run homer to put all of Notre Dame’s points on the board.

The victory marks Notre Dame’s 37th win in the NCAA Tournament in program history. The Irish will face No. 1 regional seed Kentucky in the opening game on Saturday (Noon ET).

Holloway pitched 3.1 innings, allowing two hits and no runs, striking out two. Junior Payton Tidd started in the circle for the Irish, pitching 3.2 innings and striking out one.

Hanks made the difference for Notre Dame at the plate, delivering her fifth home run of the season in the fourth inning to account for all of Notre Dame’s runs on the day, extending her hit streak to 10 games. Senior Sarah Genz also made her mark at the plate, totaling two hits on the day. Junior Emma Clark also added a hit.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both sides went three up, three down in the first, and each team added a single in the second, but were kept off the board. Another three up, three down outing met each squad in the third.

In the top of the fourth, Miami led off with a single, followed by a walk. A miscommunication in the infield led to three runners on base with no outs. A fielder’s choice ball delivered the first out, but a sac fly scored Miami’s first run. A subsequent single brought in another run, and Holloway entered the circle for Notre Dame in relief of Tidd. A flyout ended the top of the inning with a Miami 2-0 lead.

The Irish responded in the bottom of the fourth, as junior Emma Clark led off with a single, and graduate student Katie Marino walked, pushing Clark to second. After a foulout, both Marino and Clark stole to reach second and third. Hanks stepped up to the plate and sent a long shot for a three-run homer, earning a 3-2 lead for the Irish. Senior Sarah Genz doubled, but Miami took care of the remaining two outs to head to the fifth.

Even with a walk, the Irish kept Miami off the board in the fifth, and in the bottom half, senior Abby Sweet was hit by her 19th pitch of the season, but the Irish were unable to add to the lead. Both teams were kept from scoring in the sixth.

In the seventh, Hanks took care of the first fly ball, and Holloway struck out the second batter. After a single, Marino fielded a ground ball to Genz at first to secure the 3-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Irish will face No. 1 (14 overall) Kentucky on Saturday at Noon ET.