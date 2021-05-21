Advertisement

Ian Happ homers twice as Cubs beat Nationals 5-2

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ hits a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe...
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ hits a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) - Ian Happ homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 5-2.

Happ put Chicago ahead to stay with a two-run shot in the third inning.

He also led off the fifth with his sixth homer.

It was Happ’s first multihomer game since Sept. 5 against St. Louis and No. 8 for his career.

Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back homers for Washington in the first, but Joe Ross lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his second straight loss.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/20/2021 6:52:20 PM (GMT -4:00)

